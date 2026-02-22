South Maui community town hall on budget priorities, Feb. 24

Council Member Tom Cook will host a South Maui community town hall on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Malcolm Center to gather input on the council’s budget priorities.

Cook said the meeting’s purpose is to share progress, outline current challenges and gather community perspectives to assist in establishing priorities for the Maui County Council’s upcoming fiscal year 2027 budget session. The town hall will provide updates regarding his work on the Maui County Council, Cook said.

“This town hall is about accountability, transparency and listening,” said Cook, who chairs the council’s Water and Infrastructure Committee. “As we prepare for the next budget cycle, it’s critical that South Maui voices help shape our priorities; whether that’s flood mitigation, expanding R-1 recycled water use, addressing housing and infrastructure needs or protecting our communities from future environmental impacts.”

Cook said he encourages residents to participate in advance by completing a brief community-input survey at bit.ly/smbudgetsurvey26. Survey responses will help inform discussion topics and budget priorities for South Maui.

Residents will also have the opportunity to share concerns, ask questions and provide input during the town hall, Cook said.

The Malcolm Center is located at 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5.

To assist with headcount, residents who plan to attend the town hall are encouraged to RSVP online at bit.ly/southmauitownhallrsvp though RSVPs are not required.

For more information, or if you are unable to attend but wish to provide input, contact Cook’s office at 808-270-7108, by email at Thomas.Cook@mauicounty.us or on social media at https://linktr.ee/tomcook.

