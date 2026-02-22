Special Weather Statement for Kīpahulu, East Maui: strong thunderstorm through 7 p.m.
Update: 6:22 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Kīpahulu in East Maui until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.
At 6:22 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kīpahulu, or 31 miles southeast of Kahului, moving east at 10 mph.
The system is brining wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.
Locations impacted include: Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Hāmoa, and Haleakalā National Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.