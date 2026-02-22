TSA PreCheck available at Hawaiʻi airports; Global Entry lanes closed until further notice

The ground level TSA checkpoint. File PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

TSA PreCheck remains available at Hawai‘i airports. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has been advised by US Customs and Border Protection that the Global Entry lanes are closed until further notice.

While Global Entry is temporarily unavailable, the Enhanced Passenger Processing program continues to be offered at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which provides streamlined processing of US citizens arriving on selected flights.