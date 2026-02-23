2nd Annual Huakaʻi Awards celebrates Hawaiʻi architects and builders

Larry Heim (left) , Hon. Affiliate AIA – Paepae I Ka Pōhaku Award; Glenn E. Mason (middle), FAIA – Medal of Honor; David Sellers (right), AIA – Gordon Bradley Humanitarian Award. PC: Anthony Consillio

AIA Hawaiʻi (American Institute of Architects, Hawaiʻi Chapter) in collaboration with HAF (the Hawaiʻi Architectural Foundation) presented the 2nd Annual Huakaʻi Awards Gala on Saturday.

The Huakaʻi Awards celebrate individuals whose leadership, vision, and contributions have shaped Hawaiʻi’s built environment and strengthened its communities.

Among this year’s Huakaʻi Awards honorees is David Sellers who is credited with helping to mobilize resources and advocate for families facing loss following the 2023 Lahaina wildfire.

This award acknowledges an architect who has given their time and energy to benefit society, including serving on charitable boards, donating time to assist in humanitarian endeavors and providing guidance for individual growth.

Sellers has dedicated his career to advancing sustainability and resiliency while ensuring design serves those most in need.

As a longtime board member for Habitat for Humanity, he has contributed to building homes and hope across Maui. In 2024, as President of AIA Maui, David led with compassion and resolve in the wake of the Lahaina fire, helping to mobilize resources and advocate for families facing unimaginable loss.

He continues to work closely with Family Life Center on the creation of ʻOhana Hope Village, a transitional community for wildfire survivors, and has provided free building plans to landowners seeking to rebuild.

David Sellers, (left) AIA – Gordon Bradley Humanitarian Award. PC: Anthony Consillio

Glenn E. Mason, FAIA – Medal of Honor

The Medal of Honor is the Council’s highest distinction, awarded to an architect who has “significantly advanced the profession of architecture and who, by their leadership, has provided an inspiration to fellow practitioners.” Mason is the 12th recipient of this prestigious honor.

Mason, founding principal of MASON, is widely recognized for his leadership in historic preservation throughout the islands, Mason’s career spans over four decades and includes work on many of Hawai‘i and Guam’s most significant historic sites. His portfolio features landmark projects such as ‘Iolani Palace, Lunalilo Tomb, the Former Advertiser Building, Hulihe‘e Palace, Kalahikiola Church, and Kawaiaha‘o Church.

In recognition of his contributions to historic preservation and architectural excellence, Mason received the President’s Award in 2013 and the prestigious Frank Haines Award in 2014, both presented by the Historic Hawai‘i Foundation.

In 2023, Mason was appointed to Oʻahu’s Historic Preservation Commission, where he serves alongside other dedicated volunteers advising federal, state, and city agencies on the stewardship of the island’s historic and cultural sites. The commission plays a vital role in shaping preservation policy and safeguarding Oʻahu’s architectural heritage for future generations.

Larry Heim, Hon. Affiliate AIA – Paepae I Ka Pōhaku Award

This award recognizes an individual or organization from the community that has contributed to, and promoted, the public’s appreciation of architectural design and responsible approaches to the built environment.

Heim, former owner of HONBLUE, has spent decades uplifting Hawai‘i’s architectural community through design support, innovation, and collaboration. His commitment to quality and service extended beyond business, with HONBLUE backing beloved community efforts like the Hawaiʻi Foodbank drive, Adopt-a-Block, and Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Heim’s legacy reflects a deep dedication to responsible development and meaningful island-wide impact.