Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. to present 2026 State of the County Address on March 5 at Castle Theater

Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver his 2026 State of the County Address on March 5, 2026. File PC: (3.7.25) County of Maui

The community is invited to attend the 2026 State of the County Address, which will be presented by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Mayor Bissen will highlight Maui County’s continued progress across housing, recovery, well-being and economic stability, while outlining actions to strengthen communities and build a resilient future.

His 2026 priorities will focus on:

Advancing kamaʻāina housing solutions to keep local families in their communities.

Continuing wildfire recovery efforts that prioritize housing stability, infrastructure and community-led rebuilding.

Supporting resident well-being through investments in mental health, families, kūpuna and youth.

Protecting cultural and natural resources through mālama ʻāina and sustainable stewardship.

Strengthening economic development by supporting local businesses, workforce pathways and a balanced visitor industry.

Admission and parking are free. The event will be broadcast live on AKAKŪ Maui Community Media Channel 53, livestreamed on the County of Maui Facebook page and available after the event on www.mauicounty.gov, www.youtube.com/@countyofmaui and www.Akaku.org.

An RSVP is requested but not required for in-person attendees.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center is located at 1 Cameron Way, Kahului. For more information, call County of Maui Office of the Mayor at 808-270-7855.