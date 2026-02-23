Nighttime closures on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Ukumehame

Honoapi‘ilani Highway, erosion, rising sea levels, West Maui, Ukumehame, PC: Brian Perry Oct. 16, 2025

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures at mile marker 13 on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) later this week.

From 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 to 3:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 28, there will be intermittent holds of traffic of around 10 minutes on the highway in Ukumehame. The traffic holds will allow crews to replace and adjust the barriers on the makai shoulder of the highway. There will no additional holds of traffic until the queue has been cleared.

All work is weather permitting.



