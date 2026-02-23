Two recruits graduate, joining the ranks of the Maui Ocean Safety division

Ocean Safety Recruit Class 10 graduation ceremony. PC: Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety

Two recruits joined the ranks of the County of Maui Ocean Safety Officers during a graduation ceremony for the 10th recruit class on Friday, according to an announcement from the County of Maui Department and Public Safety.

Kelson Lau and Kevin Smallwood completed the 12-week-long training program that covered not only an extensive variety of ocean rescue skills, but also Emergency Medical Responder and CPR skills, ATV/UTV and RWC operation, and communication protocols.

Their training took place at locations throughout the island. Kevin Smallwood was given the award for the Best Overall Recruit, and Kelson Lau received the “Surf 50” award, created in memory of fallen Ocean Safety Officer Randy Hillen.

The two recruits began their work as Ocean Safety Officers on the beaches of Maui this past weekend.