Applications now open for the Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship

Mākena Golf & Beach Club is now accepting applications for the Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship, an annual opportunity for local students to earn much-needed educational funding while pursuing a degree or certificate at any University of Hawai‘i campus. With nine awards given since its inception in 2018, the scholarship has become a meaningful way to invest in the educational journeys of Hawaiʻi’s students.

“The Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship reflects Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s commitment to the Makena community and our belief in the power of education to transform lives,” said Marinel Robinson, Senior Vice President of Development for Mākena Golf & Beach Club. “By supporting students with deep ties to this special place, we are investing in a brighter future for both our ʻohana and the legacy of Makena.”

Scholarship Details & Eligibility

The Aloha Mākena Endowed Scholarship awards approximately $1,000 annually to assist with costs associated with attendance, such as tuition, books, and fees. As an endowed scholarship, it ensures annual support for the recipients.

The Scholarship is available to applicants who are:

Pursuing an undergraduate degree or certificate at any University of Hawai‘i campus

Hold a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher

Financial need is considered but not limited to federal guidelines

Special attention is paid to applicants who are either students with genealogical ties to the Makena area, or employees or families of employees at Mākena Golf & Beach Club

How to Apply

Applications can be accessed through the common application available on any University of Hawai‘i campus website or the UH Foundation Scholarship portal. All applications are due by March 2, 2026.