High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores through this afternoon

Maui Now graphic.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and east facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island through 6 p.m. There’s also a High Surf Advisory in effect for west facing shores of Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island and for north facing shores of Lānaʻi through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports a long period north-northeast swell peaked overnight and will hold through the morning hours, producing much larger than normal surf across some coastlines, especially in windward areas. The swell will gradually decline late this afternoon through Friday.

Along north facing shores, surf is peaking at 20 to 30 feet this morning before slowly declining late this afternoon. Along east facing shores, surf is peaking at 14 to 18 feet this morning before slowly declining late this afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public can expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. The public should stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.