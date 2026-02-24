Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice opens second location at Kukui Mall in Kīhei

PC: Tobi’s Poke & Shave ice

Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice has officially opened its doors at 1819 South Kīhei Road in the Kukui Mall next to Starbucks, bringing fresh island flavors and laid-back energy to South Maui.

Already loved by residents and visitors on the North Shore, Tobi’s is known for its ultra-fresh poke, house-made sauces, and shave ice that hits different after a beach day. The new Kīhei location has the same menu, which includes local favorites like shoyu chicken, kalua pig, and chili and rice. They also have breakfast items like kalua pig and eggs, acai bowls, and plan to expand their offerings with beloved breakfast classics.

“Aunty Tobi started Tobi’s Shave Ice in 1992 just down the road from our new location, so it feels really fitting to have our second location come back to the South Maui roots,” said owner Erica Gale. “We wanted to create a family-friendly spot where you can come straight from the beach, sandy feet and all, just like our Pāʻia shop. Grab a fresh poke plate, cool off with shave ice or dole whip, and come hang on our lānai.”

At the new South Kīhei shop, guests can expect:

Fresh, cut-daily signature poke plates, with customizable additions like purple sweet potato salad and house made kimchi

House-made sauces inspired by local flavors – now available to purchase by the bottle.

Classic and creative shave ice combos

Easy grab-and-go options for beach days and sunset picnics

A relaxed, welcoming space

“Whether you’re fueling up after surf, stopping in with keiki, or chasing something sweet after dinner, Tobi’s is ready to serve up bold flavors with aloha,” owners said.



Current hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online and phone orders welcome by calling 808-298-0056.