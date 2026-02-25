Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation partners with Good Cat Network to reduce cat overpopulation

Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation has announced a formal partnership with Good Cat Network, a Hawaiʻi-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to compassionate cat rescue, spay and neuter services, and responsible animal transfer programs.

This collaboration brings together two mission-driven organizations committed to reducing cat overpopulation in Hawaiʻi through ethical rescue practices, accessible veterinary care, and community education.

Good Cat Network, founded in 2021, has facilitated the transfer of more than 1,000 cats to mainland rescue partners through its Operation Aloha Cat program and recently launched Have A Nice Spay, a monthly no-cost spay and neuter clinic serving local communities.

Through this new partnership, AFPF and GCN will work together to strengthen Maui-based spay and neuter efforts, including coordinated clinic support, volunteer collaboration, and shared operational standards.

Shared Values and Accountability

The partnership is grounded in Good Cat Network’s 2025 Core Principles and Code of Ethics, which emphasize:

Integrity & Accountability

Fiscal Integrity

Legal Compliance

Equality and Inclusiveness

A “Stronger Together” collaborative mindset

Both organizations are committed to ensuring animals receive compassionate care while maintaining responsible, transparent nonprofit governance.

Volunteers and partners participating in collaborative clinics will adhere to GCN’s Core & Code standards, reinforcing professionalism, animal welfare best practices, and ethical conduct across all joint initiatives.

Strengthening Maui’s Rescue Infrastructure

By aligning resources, surgical equipment support, volunteer leadership, and

operational planning, AFPF and GCN aim to:

Expand access to monthly spay and neuter clinics

Increase community education around responsible pet ownership

Support safe, legal, and humane animal transfer practices

Build sustainable systems that reduce long-term overpopulation

“This partnership reflects our belief that collaboration is the key to lasting impact,” said Wendy Hornack, Founder and President of Aloha Fur-Ever Pets Foundation. “We are excited to move forward together in 2026 and expand lifesaving services for our community.”

Looking Ahead

As Maui continues to address animal overpopulation challenges, AFPF and GCN remain focused on practical, compassionate solutions that protect both animals and Hawaiʻi’s fragile ecosystem.

Together, the organizations are committed to building a scalable, transparent model of rescue and prevention that prioritizes animal welfare, fiscal responsibility, and long-term community impact.

