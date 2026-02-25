Event celebrating individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities draws strong turnout

Arc of Maui County’s Valentine’s celebration draws 160 attendees.

Arc of Maui County brought big smiles and even bigger hearts together this Valentine’s Day at its annual celebration for the IDD community–individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The nonprofit, which has been supporting the community for more than 70 years spreading love and connection by bringing together more than 160 attendees for an afternoon filled with laughter, dance, sweet treats, crafts, community connection and lots of love.

The celebration welcomed participants from other agencies as well including Ka Lima o Maui, Laʻakea Foundation, Bayada, Easter Seals and some community at-home participants along with families and caregivers, creating a joyful and inclusive atmosphere centered on friendship and belonging.

“This event is about more than just Valentine’s Day, it’s about building community and creating a space where everyone feels valued,” said Aspen Wallwork, CEO of Arc of Maui County. “For over 15 years, we’ve been proud to host this celebration and each year it continues to grow in energy, participation and love. Seeing 160 people come together reminds us why this tradition matters so much.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests danced to music provided by DJ Dan, who generously donated his time and talents to the event since its very beginning.

“DJ Dan has been part of this celebration from the start,” Wallwork added. “His continued generosity and commitment to our community mean so much to the individuals we serve. He brings incredible energy every year, and we are deeply grateful for his longstanding support.”

Attendees also enjoyed desserts donated by Stillwell’s. Community Worship Fellowship in Haʻikū added to the festivities by leading a fun and engaging arts and crafts project, giving participants the opportunity to express their creativity while making Valentine-themed keepsakes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are incredibly thankful for all of our partners who made this event possible,” Wallwork said. “Stillwell’s provided desserts that everyone loved, and the church group created a meaningful hands-on activity that brought people together. This event truly reflects the generosity and heart of our Maui community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wallwork also extended special appreciation to the Arc of Maui County staff for their dedication and hard work in organizing the annual celebration. “Our staff put in tremendous effort to make this event a success. From planning and coordinating with partners to decorating and supporting participants throughout the day, their commitment and compassion truly shine. We are so proud of our team and grateful for the care they bring to everything they do.”

Beyond the fun, the celebration serves an important purpose, fostering inclusion and strengthening connections among individuals with IDD and the broader community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“At the heart of our mission is inclusion,” said Wallwork. “Every person deserves opportunities to celebrate, socialize, and feel connected. This annual Valentine’s party is one of the many ways we bring that mission to life.”

Arc of Maui County looks forward to continuing the tradition for years to come, ensuring that the spirit of love and community remains strong across the island.