Free carpenters union pre-apprentice training available at UH Maui College

February 25, 2026, 6:21 AM HST
PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

An eight-week, intensive, hands-on carpentry pre-apprenticeship program is available at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, free of charge.

The program serves as a direct pathway to becoming a registered apprentice with the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship Program.

Training runs from March 16 through May 15 and includes a two-week paid internship on an active construction site.

Those who successfully complete the training, receive a recognized industry certification and direct entry into the Hawai‘i Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund programs.

This free course has a tuition value of $6,000.

If you are looking for a high-paying career in construction, this course is for you. Complete information and the link to apply is here.

