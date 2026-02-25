Maui Open Studios announces grand finale, self-guided art experience in South Maui

Painter Naia Nakai

Maui Open Studios concludes its three week self-guided art experience with a grand finale weekend in South Maui, Feb. 28 through March 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 75 artists across the island have opened their working studios during this event — from garages and lānai to tucked-away creative spaces — for this free, self-guided experience.

The South Kīhei weekend features 20 artists who invite the public into their creative spaces. Guests can wander at their own pace and experience the diversity of Maui’s art community up close.

“There is nothing quite like meeting the artist, learning the story behind the work, and discovering something that feels meant for you,” organizers said.

It’s a rare opportunity to meet artists where the work actually happens and explore Maui’s creative community at your own pace.

Since its start, Maui Open Studios has welcomed more than 8,000 studio visits annually, giving residents and visitors a rare chance to meet artists where the work actually happens – and to experience art as a living process rooted in Maui’s land, culture and community.

More details are available at mauiopenstudios.com.