Maui News

Additional site for rock scaling work along Hāna Highway

February 26, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
Rock scaling on Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher. (11.8.24)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of upcoming intermittent road closures at mile marker 19.5 on Hāna Highway (Route 360), for rock scaling work.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, March 2, there will be intermittent holds of traffic in both directions for around 15 to 20 minutes. This is to allow for rocks and debris to be cleared from the roadway. There will no additional holds of traffic until the queue has been cleared. The work zone at mile marker 19.5 is in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park. Work is expected to last for about a month.

The rock scaling work that began this week at mile marker 14.9 on Hāna Highway will be extended until Monday, March 2. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/intermittent-road-closures-on-hana-highway-for-rock-scaling-work/

All work is weather permitting.

