Electrical Workers and Plumbers and Fitters back Sugimura for Mayor

Yuki Lei Sugimura, Maui County Council Vice-Chair and candidate for Mayor, announced that she has secured the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260, and the Plumbers and Fitters UA Local 675.

The endorsement of Sugimura from the Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675, representing plumbers, pipefitters, refrigeration fitters and fire sprinkler fitters, aligns with Sugimura’s “pipes, permits, and pavement” agenda.

“The word ‘pipes’ is the very first part of one of ‘pipes, permits and pavement’ platform, and that makes this endorsement deeply personal to me,” said Sugimura. “The members of Local 675 are the skilled hands that turn infrastructure plans into reality. They ensure our water is clean, our sanitation is safe, and our fire protection systems are secure. Without them, housing is just a concept. With them, it becomes a home.”

Sugimura, who chairs the Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, stated that the path to affordable housing begins with water and sewer capacity.

“Clean water, reliable sewer systems, and fire protection aren’t luxuries, they’re public health necessities. Our members protect Maui every day through the systems they install and maintain. Council Member Sugimura has consistently recognized the importance of these core services in addressing housing and economic growth. We believe she has the leadership to move Maui forward in a responsible way,” said Samuel Barrett, Jr., business manager for Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675.

Electrical Workers Union IBEW 1260 endorses Sugimura

Sugimura also secured the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260.

Representing over 3,000 skilled members across the Pacific, including the utility workers, broadcasters, and electrical tradespeople who maintain Hawaii’s critical infrastructure, IBEW Local 1260’s support adds significant backing to Sugimura’s platform, according to a campaign announcement.

“Our members live and raise their families here in Maui Nui. When storms hit or infrastructure fails, it’s our people who show up, day or night, to restore power and keep this community running. We are endorsing Yuki Lei Sugimura because she respects the role working men and women play in building this island’s future. She understands that protecting local jobs, strengthening infrastructure, and creating opportunity for the next generation all go hand in hand,” said Leroy Chincio, Jr., IBEW Local 1260’s Business Manager.

“I am incredibly proud to have the backing of the electrical workers who literally keep Maui Nui running,” said Sugimura. “These members are the first ones out during a storm to restore power and the ones working every day to modernize our grid. You cannot build a sustainable future for Maui Nui without the expertise of the people who power it.”

Sugimura emphasized that addressing the housing crisis requires more than just zoning changes; it requires the electrical capacity to support new developments.

“Every affordable home we want to build relies on a connection to the grid,” Sugimura said. “My commitment to ‘pipes, permits, and pavement’ includes the power lines and energy infrastructure that IBEW members install and maintain. With their partnership, we can ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with our housing needs, so local families aren’t left in the dark.”

Sugimura is the Vice-Chair of the Maui County Council and holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. A small business owner and community advocate, she currently chairs the Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee. Her mayoral platform focuses on transparency, accountability, and the infrastructure necessary to finally overcome Maui’s housing crisis.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.yukileiformayor.com.