Gardenland Hawaii to celebrate grand opening of renovated Kahului showroom

Gardenland Hawaii

Gardenland Hawaii will celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated Kahului showroom on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 415 Dairy Road, Suite A.

The Maui expansion continues the legacy of Gardenland, originally founded in 1960 by Ray and Lucy Matsumoto. The company has grown into one of the largest outdoor power equipment retailers in the United States. Gardenland Hawaii aims to modernize the local landscaping industry in Hawai’i by bridging the gap between traditional power tools and the new “Zero Emissions” (battery-powered) era.

Gardenland Hawaii

Key brands featured at the Kahului showroom include STIHL, Greenworks Commercial and TOWA. The location also offers MicroLife organic fertilizers focused on soil health essential for Hawai’i’s unique volcanic ecosystem.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are here to show the Maui community that the shift to battery power doesn’t mean a loss in performance,” company leaders said. “With systems like the TOWA Smart Charger and the Greenworks Commercial line, we’re giving professionals the tools to be more efficient and more sustainable simultaneously. We want professionals and homeowners alike to feel supported from the moment they walk through the door.”

Gardenland Hawaii.

In addition to the public grand opening, Gardenland Hawaii will host a Monday Demo Day, a private event with registration by RSVP at josh@gardenland.com.

The dedicated day allows professionals and business owners to get “hands-on” with the equipment in a live trial environment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The expansion is led by Richard Ogawa, CEO and President, with Josh Cabreros serving as the Store Operations Manager on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit gardenlandhawaii.com or call 808-344-6673.