Haleakalā National Park announces temporary closures of the Summit District Visitor Centers

Haleakalā Visitor Center, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Haleakalā National Park’s temporary closure of the Headquarters Visitor Center located 1 mile past the entrance station has been extended through to the week of March 8, 2026. The Haleakalā Visitor Center closure has been extended through the week of April 12, 2026.

The cool damp conditions has delayed acclimation and curing of materials used for the planned interior remodel.

Access to both the headquarters and summit restrooms remain open. The Kīpahulu district visitor center remains open.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

See below for scheduled closure and reopening.

Headquarters Visitor Center:

Closed Feb. 17, 2026

Reopening the week of March 8, 2026

Closed Feb. 17, 2026 Reopening the week of March 8, 2026 Haleakalā Visitor Center:

Closed beginning Feb. 19, 2026

Reopening the week of April 12, 2026

For updates on visitor center closures visit www.nps.gov/hale