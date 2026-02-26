Maui News

Haleakalā National Park announces temporary closures of the Summit District Visitor Centers

February 26, 2026, 11:00 AM HST
Haleakalā Visitor Center, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Haleakalā National Park’s temporary closure of the Headquarters Visitor Center located 1 mile past the entrance station has been extended through to the week of March 8, 2026. The Haleakalā Visitor Center closure has been extended through the week of April 12, 2026.

The cool damp conditions has delayed acclimation and curing of materials used for the planned interior remodel.

Access to both the headquarters and summit restrooms remain open. The Kīpahulu district visitor center remains open.

See below for scheduled closure and reopening.

  • Headquarters Visitor Center:
    Closed Feb. 17, 2026
    Reopening the week of March 8, 2026
  • Haleakalā Visitor Center:
    Closed beginning Feb. 19, 2026
    Reopening the week of April 12, 2026

For updates on visitor center closures visit www.nps.gov/hale

