Iron Workers Union Hawaiʻi and HGEA endorse Bissen’s mayoral re-election bid

Iron Workers Union Hawaiʻi issues first formal endorsement for Bissen’s re-election

The Bissen 2026 Campaign announced that the Ironworkers Stabilization Fund and Iron Workers Union Local 625 have formally endorsed the re-election of Mayor Richard Bissen, affirming their confidence in his leadership and long-term commitment to Hawai‘i’s working families.

In their official endorsement letter, Iron Workers Union Hawaii emphasized Mayor Bissen’s resolute focus on Maui’s most critical economic and social challenges, including:

Affordable Housing Solutions — a commitment to stable, local housing for the island’s workforce and families.

Preventing Family Exodus — policies designed to lower the cost of living and keep kamaʻāina families rooted in their home communities.

Economic Opportunity — support for higher-paying, career-track jobs that strengthen the local economy and uplift local workers.

The union praised Mayor Bissen’s results-driven approach and emphasized that his vision for Maui is one of resilience, equity, and opportunity — a vision they believe is essential for the future of the county.

“I’m humbled by the trust of the Iron Workers,” said Bissen. “These are the men and women who show up early, work with skill and intention, and build the places our families rely on every day. I was raised to respect people who do the hana with heart — and I carry that with me in this work.”

“This endorsement is not something I take lightly,” Bissen added. “We share the same belief: the people who build Hawai‘i should be able to live in Hawai‘i. That’s why we’ve focused on keeping housing local, lowering the cost of living, and protecting our ʻohana from being pushed away. We’ll continue this work— together — with dignity and with kuleana.”

The Bissen 2026 Campaign expressed gratitude for the Iron Workers’ partnership and their continued dedication to the safety, stability, and prosperity of Hawai‘i’s communities.

“Their endorsement underscores the importance of collaboration between local government and the skilled tradespeople who build and maintain the infrastructure that keeps Maui strong,” according to a campaign statement. “The campaign reaffirms its commitment to responsible development, community-first planning, and policies grounded in kuleana and aloha ʻāina, ensuring that Hawai‘i’s working families can remain rooted in the communities they serve and call home.”

HGEA Announces Endorsement of Richard Bissen for 2026 Re-Election Campaign

The Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, the largest public-sector union in Hawai‘i, announced its endorsement of Mayor Richard Bissen in his 2026 re-election campaign.

HGEA represents 35,000 state and county public employees (including 3,500 in Maui County) spanning supervisory, clerical, professional, educational, and emergency services roles across the islands.

Their decision to support Bissen reflects shared values of public service, respect for working families, and a strong commitment to Hawai‘i’s communities, according to the announcement,

“Mayor Bissen has shown a refreshing level of collaboration with our union that makes him stand out from other public-sector employers,” said HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira. “His administration resolves grievances fairly, keeps an open door, and has worked with us to secure much-needed gains in pay and benefits for the working families we represent. His commitment to working people is why HGEA is proud to endorse him for a second term.”

In endorsing Bissen, HGEA affirmed its confidence in his record of supporting public-sector workers, protecting employee rights and benefits, and strengthening communities — values at the heart of the union’s mission.

“I am deeply honored by HGEA’s endorsement,” said Bissen. “Our public workers are the backbone of this county, and I’m grateful for the partnership we’ve built to support them and their families. I will carry this trust with humility and a steadfast commitment to service — to our people, our ʻohana, and our islands. Together, we will continue strengthening Maui County with a focus on fairness, respect for our workforce, and decisions rooted in community.”

The Bissen 2026 Campaign welcomes HGEA’s support, recognizing the union’s decades-long service to Hawai‘i’s public workforce and its dedication to the government employees who serve communities every day.