Medical Minute

Maui Health Medical Minute: Prepping for Heart Surgery

February 26, 2026, 11:10 AM HST
PC: Maui Memorial Medical Center

*Sponsored content by Dr. Michael Firstenberg, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Hawaii Heart Associates

Heart surgery is a major procedure, but preparing ahead can help ensure a smoother recovery and reduce the risk of complications.

Your doctor will go over the details of your surgery and provide any special instructions, including possible changes to your medications. Be sure to follow their guidance, and don’t hesitate to ask questions about the procedure or your recovery.

Take steps to prepare your body in the weeks leading up to surgery. If you smoke, try to quit at least three weeks before your surgery—your doctor can provide support if needed. Eat a balanced diet, stay physically active, and find ways to manage stress, such as meditation, deep breathing, or talking with friends. If you have any dental issues, visit your dentist, as certain infections can delay surgery.

Planning for your hospital stay and recovery can also make the process smoother.

Arrange for a trusted friend or family member to act as your spokesperson during surgery, relaying updates from your healthcare team to loved ones. Prepare your home by tidying up, stocking up on supplies, and making frozen meals for your return.

Since you won’t be able to drive for a while, set up help for everyday tasks like grocery shopping, pet care, and transportation. Schedule time off work and plan to take it easy after surgery. Lastly, don’t forget to book a follow-up appointment with your cardiologist.

By preparing both physically and mentally, and following your care team’s instructions, you can help set yourself up for a successful heart surgery and recovery. If you have any concerns, reach out to your doctor.

Visit the Maui Health website to learn more about preparing for heart surgery.

Dr. Michael Firstenberg, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Hawaii Heart Associates
