Maui’s King Kekaulike wins top honors in 2026 Japan Wizards Competition

2026 Japan Wizards Competition.

Eighteen schools from across the state sent 99 students to compete in the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi’s (JASH) 23rd Annual Japan Wizards Statewide Academic Team Competition, presented by Hawaiian Airlines on Feb. 21, 2026 at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Campus Center.

The annual three-student, team competition is a full-day of intense academic tests on an extensive range of topics related to Japan, including contemporary Japan, culture and traditions, geography, politics, history, Japan-Hawaiʻi ties, language, and more.

Between competition rounds, students played fun Japanese games in the Activity Center and learned about higher educational opportunities in the event’s College Fair.

The winners of the 2026 JASH Japan Wizards Competition are:

Level A (students enrolled in Japanese I or II level classes):

1st place: Kapolei High School (Oʻahu) – Tateuchi Memorial Award and International Christian University Special Award winner (for highest number of points in the overall competition)

2nd place: Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy (Oʻahu)

3rd place: Mililani High School (Oʻahu)

Level B (students enrolled in Japanese III or IV level classes):

1st place: King Kekaulike High School (Maui)

2nd place: Mid-Pacific Institute (Oʻahu)

3rd place: Henry J. Kaiser High School (Oʻahu)

Level A 1st place: Kapolei High School.

Each year, JASH awards trips to Japan to the top scoring private and public school teams in each level. The school whose team won a trip to Japan through competition scores in 2025 JWC were eligible to win a trip this year via competition scores. The JWC Japan trip winners as follows:

Level A: Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy (private) and Kapolei High School (public)

(private) and (public) Level B: Mid-Pacific Institute (private) and Henry J. Kaiser High School (public)

(private) and (public) Waiakea High School Level A (Hawaiʻi island), received the 2026 Dr. Michael Leineweber Award, established by Jean E. Rolles, current JASH Board Director and Education Committee chair, in honor of fellow JASH board member, Dr. Leineweber, who passed away in 2014.

These five teams of three students and their advisors will travel to Japan to experience firsthand what they studied in the classroom and through independence research. JASH will also arrange educational programs hosted by our partners in Japan: Ehime Prefectural International Center; International Christian University; Nagaoka International Exchange Association; Rikkyo University; and Temple University, Japan Campus.

“JASH is pleased to hold the Japan Wizards Competition that helps to teach high school students lifelong skills in research, team work and personal responsibility while expanding their knowledge about Japan,” said Reyna Kaneko, president of JASH. “We were so impressed by the level of knowledge these students have of Japan and encouraged by their interest in learning more about different cultures and perspectives. We are also extremely grateful to our title sponsor Hawaiian Airlines and other major supporters who through the JWC encourage high school students to study Japan and the many fascinating topics associated with it.”

This year, students were invited to create a video that reflects the theme, “Let’s Celebrate! Discovering Japan’s Festivals”, showcasing its significance in today’s society and which art form they would like to explore more in depth. Out of a total of 24 video entries received, four were given top awards in the following categories:

Most Representative of the Theme/Topic: University Laboratory School Level A

Most Inspirational: Hanalani Schools Level A

Most Educational: Hilo High School Level A

Best Produced: Kalani High School Level B

The Japan-America Society of Hawaii is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with the mission of promoting understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaiʻi. The Society is committed to education and conducts a variety of school programs from kindergarten to grade 12 and at the undergraduate level at little to no cost for Hawaiʻi’s students. For more information, please visit www.jashawaii.org.