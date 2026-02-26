Seabury Hall to host New Zealand University Fair, March 4

Photo courtesy of New Zealand Education.

Hawaiʻi Association of College Admissions Counselors in partnership with New Zealand Education will host a New Zealand University Fair on Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Seabury Hall Dining Hall.

Students and families are invited to meet directly with representatives from five leading New Zealand universities to learn about academic programs, campus life, admissions requirements, and the experience of studying in New Zealand.

Participating universities include:

Auckland University of Technology

University of Auckland

University of Otago

University of Waikato

Victoria University of Wellington

“We’re thrilled to bring our team to Maui for the first time and invite students and families to explore study opportunities across the Pacific. Studying in Aotearoa New Zealand offers more than a world‑class, affordable education—it’s a chance to learn in a place deeply connected to Hawaiʻi through shared cultural values, community, and respect for land and people,” said Kelsey Jackson from Victoria University of Wellington.

Jackson said, “At the fair, families can expect an informative session to start and the opportunity to connect one‑on‑one with university representatives to find the right academic and cultural fit.”

University representatives will include:

Natalie Lulia (Regional Director Americas, Europe & Gulf Cooperation Council, Education New Zealand)

Ashley Monaghan (Regional Manager – North America, University of Auckland)

Teri Higgins (Regional Market Manager – Americas, University of Otago)

Samuel LaFontaine-Tardif (Senior Regional Manager – Europe, Pacific, and the Americas, Victoria University of Wellington)

Jaydene Meadows (Associate Director – Global Experience, University of Waikato)

Chandra Leenheer (Senior Manager – Study Abroad, Auckland University of Technology)

Dr. Tangaroa Paora (Senior Lecturer – Te Ara Poutama, Auckland University of Technology)

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register at https://www.seaburyhall.org/academics/college-counseling

For more information, contact Seabury Hall’s College Counselors Stephanie Walsh swalsh@seaburyhall.org or Francesca Shimada fshimada@seaburyhall.org.