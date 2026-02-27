Hāna metals collection event to be held March 5 and 6
East Maui residents may drop off appliances, automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal during a Hāna metals collection event on March 5 and 6, 2026.
Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until bins are full at the Hāna Recycling Center, located across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road.
The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division reports items accepted for drop-off include:
- Large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters)
- Automobile batteries and tires
- Propane tanks
- Scrap metal
Small equipment must be drained of all liquids. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted. Electronics are not being accepted.
For more information, call the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles office at 808-270-6102. For information about large-metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. To report a vehicle abandoned, call the Maui Police Department nonemergency number at 808-244-6400 and select option 0.
The next Hāna recycling event is set for June 5 and 6, 2026.
For more information about the DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dem and click on Environmental Protection & Sustainability.