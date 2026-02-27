MEO Transportation to enroll all riders in ride confirmation system starting March 2

MEO Transportation Assistant Director Sherrilynn Nishikuni and Safety & Training Manager Iris Malaikini show the wheelchair lift and the view of MEO’s new EV bus from the rear door. MEO’s fleet of new EV buses and chargers were blessed on Feb. 27, 2025. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Transportation division will enroll all riders in a ride confirmation system starting Monday, March 2, to improve service and to accommodate last minute changes.

The Interactive Voice Response system will send an automated phone reminder call the night before the trip and an “on the way call” 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pick-up time.

These reminders will help riders keep track of their appointments and mitigate delays in service.

“Many people don’t realize that no-shows can cause significant delays for other clients,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “We understand that plans and appointments change. We hope these reminders will help folks reschedule or cancel when needed so we can maximize our limited resources.”

In addition to reminders, the system provides clients with an estimated pickup window and the ability to cancel rides in advance. Calls to clients the night before will begin at 5 p.m. and will appear as “MEO Transportation” on caller I.D.

Reminders and cancellation instructions will be available in both English and Spanish, depending on the voice response of the recipient. The system will also leave a message if an answering machine or voicemail is detected.

Reminder calls will go out to both Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit clients who have a working telephone number on file with MEO.

For more information, contact the MEO Transportation office at 808-877-7651.

