State warns of potential public health risks from whale carcass off Kona Coast

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources — in partnership with Kiaʻi Kanaloa and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — continues to monitor the remains of a palaoa, or sperm whale, off the Big Island’s Kona Coast.

The partner agencies and organizations began monitoring the carcass Feb. 6.

Sperm whale remains recently washed ashore near the Caretakers Pond at Makalawena Beach along the Kona Coast on the west side of Hawaiʻi Island. (Photo Courtesy: Member of the public/Feb. 24, 2026)

Wind and ocean conditions recently moved the sperm whale remains to a lava flat along the Kona Coast on the west side of the island, where large predators such as tiger sharks, oceanic whitetip sharks, mahi-mahi and visiting dolphins are still using it as a source of food.

Waters from Makalawena to Honokōhau are of particular concern during the next few weeks.

It is common in such feeding events that pieces of a whale carcass drift. Some remnants of this palaoa carcass are beginning to wash ashore because of high winds and strong currents Hawaiʻi Island experienced during the past 3 weeks.

“This is nature doing what it does to recycle essential nutrients into the marine ecosystem,” said Kiaʻi Kanaloa Executive Director Roxane Keliʻikipikāneokolohaka in a notification about the whale remains. “It is our place as kanaka to be respectful of this natural process by maintaining our distance. We invite everyone to abide by the kānāwai [edict, decree] from the Kumulipo: ʻO ke akua ke komo, ʻaʻoe komo kanaka — The god enters, man may not enter.”

Public safety and protection guidance

STAY OUT OF THE WATER: The presence of large predators feeding on the remains poses a significant danger to humans.

The presence of large predators feeding on the remains poses a significant danger to humans. BE AWARE WHEN YOU ARE AT THE SHORELINE: Take time to check for signs of whale carcass remnants in the area such as oil slicks, pieces of blubber on the sand and rocks as well as in the water, especially if there is a strong smell of decay in the air.

Take time to check for signs of whale carcass remnants in the area such as oil slicks, pieces of blubber on the sand and rocks as well as in the water, especially if there is a strong smell of decay in the air. DO NOT APPROACH OR TOUCH: To prevent illness, do not swim in or near areas where remains are found on the beach and do not touch or interact with the carcass or remains of any size that might be found on the shoreline.

To prevent illness, do not swim in or near areas where remains are found on the beach and do not touch or interact with the carcass or remains of any size that might be found on the shoreline. FOLLOW FEDERAL LAWS: All marine mammals, living or dead, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Palaoa are endangered and also protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. The taking of marine mammal parts is prohibited.

Hawaiʻi Division of Aquatic Resources advises people to leave any pieces of whale carcass where they find them.

The remnants will naturally biodegrade back into the environment and continue to provide food for birds, crabs, smaller fish and other wildlife that make their homes in Hawaiʻi’s ocean and coastal ecosystems.

Whale remains on the sand from a 2019 whale carcass event on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

