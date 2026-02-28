‘Family Night Out’ brings food trucks and local businesses to The Dunes at Maui Lani, March 21

Family Night Out hosted by Kū Wāhine Coalition at The Dunes at Maui Lani.

The Kū Wāhine Coalition presents “Family Night Out” with The Dunes at Maui Lani, a vibrant community event celebrating local small business owners and nonprofits — taking place at The Dunes at Maui Lani on March 21, 2026 from 5 to 9 p.m.

This family-friendly gathering invites residents and visitors alike to shop, connect, and enjoy a family night out in the heart of Central Maui.

Some of the event’s featured vendors include: She Wood Go, Luna’s Matcha, Maui Girl Swimwear, and Aimee V Designs.

Kū Wāhine Coalition is still currently accepting applications from food trucks, retail vendors, service-based businesses, and nonprofit organizations who align with the event’s mission of supporting Maui’s local entrepreneurs and families. This is an opportunity for businesses to gain visibility, connect directly with the community, and be featured in event marketing and promotional efforts. Vendor spaces are limited, and early application is encouraged. Interested businesses can apply by visiting LINK HERE.

“We are honored to host Family Night Out at The Dunes at Maui Lani,” said Lief Smith, Director of Golf of The Dunes. “Our community is strongest when we gather to support one another — especially local business owners who contribute so much to Maui’s culture and economy. We believe in creating spaces where community thrives and connections are made.”

Founded by Maui entrepreneur and 2026 Miss Maui USA Courtney Hoopii, the Kū Wāhine Coalition is dedicated to building stronger women, stronger faith, and stronger futures by fostering collaboration, and calling among wahine business owners and community leaders.

Through events, mentorship, and intentional gatherings, the coalition creates intentional platforms where women can grow, share, and thrive together.

“We envision Family Night Out as more than just a market, it’s an opportunity for families to have fun, while pouring into our community’s local businesses and nonprofits,” said Hoopii.

Event highlights include: market vendors, food vendors, live music and entertainment, keiki activities, and an Open Driving Range.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, vendor inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, follow @kuwahineco on

Instagram.