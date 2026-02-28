President Trump explains US Military action in Iran; Hawaiʻi Congressional delegation responds with criticism

On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced the US Military began major combat operations in Iran in what is being called Operation Epic Fury. The announcement drew criticism from the Hawaiʻi Congressional delegation over lack of Congressional authorization.

In an address posted to the President’s Truth Social and X account, he said, “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating eminent threats from the Iranian regime… Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world.” View the full address here.

President Trump pointed to decades of “mass terror,” saying:

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries. “Among the regime’s very first acts was to back a violent takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, holding dozens of American hostages for 444 days. In 1983, Iran’s proxies carried out the marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American Military personnel. In 2000, they knew and were probably involved with the attack on the USS Cole. Many died. Iranian forces killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq. “The regime’s proxies have continued to launch countless attacks against American forces stationed in the Middle East in recent years, as well as US Naval and commercial vessels in international shipping lanes.

“It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer,” said President Trump.

He said the regime has armed, trained and funded terrorist militias “From Lebanon to Yemen, and Syria to Iraq.”

“… It was Iran’s proxy, Hamas, that launched the monstrous Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostage,” said President Trump.

In his address, President Trump called Iran a terrorist regime saying it has always been the policy of the United States, in particular his administration, that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

“I’ll say it again—they can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal,” he said.

“But Iran refused, just as it has for decades and decades. They rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore,” said President Trump.

“Instead they attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and can soon reach the American homeland,” according to President Trump.

“Just imagine how emboldened this regime would be if they ever had and were actually armed with nuclear weapons as a means to deliver their message,” he said. “For these reasons, the United States Military has undertaken a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical, dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

President Trump said the actions will ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack American forces.

Hawaiʻi Congressional response:

US Congressman Ed Case (HI-01), a member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittees on Defense and Homeland Security, said:

US Congressman Ed Case (HI-01), a member of the House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittees on Defense and Homeland Security, said:

"Our Constitution and laws say that a President cannot take our country to war without Congressional authorization unless there's an imminent threat to our country and then only for a limited period subject to Congressional approval. History teaches us that the grave risks and consequences of war are too great to allow any President to ignore these foundational checks and balances and act unilaterally. "Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them against us, and so there may be circumstances under which war would be our only option. But as there has been no demonstration of an imminent threat to our country, this action is not authorized and that cannot be ignored."

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said:

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai'i), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said:

"This is a war of choice and a mistake that knowingly risks the lives of US service members and people in the region in the name of regime change. Had President Trump stuck to negotiations or not exited the JCPOA, this could have been avoided. "The administration must de-escalate immediately. Congress needs to vote and make clear: we will not sign off on another needless war or repeat the deadly mistakes of the past."

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI,) a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the strike a violation of the Constitution saying: