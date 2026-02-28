The Shops at Wailea, March music lineup: Nevah Too Late, Rama Camarillo and Anthony Pfluke
Live music returns to The Shops at Wailea this March with a lineup of complimentary performances set against the open-air backdrop of Wailea. From midweek gatherings to the Center’s signature concert, guests are invited to enjoy evenings shaped by local talent and island tunes.
Wailea Wednesdays
On Wednesdays from 4:30–6pm in the Lower Level Performance Area, guests can catch performances by local favorites, offering a relaxed setting to pause, listen and connect.
- March 4 – Nevah Too Late
- March 25 – Rama Camarillo
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea
The Sweet Music of Wailea concert series continues with an evening performance by Anthony Pfluke and Friends on Friday, March 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., bringing contemporary and Hawaiian music to the Lower Level stage.
For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.