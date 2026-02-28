The Shops at Wailea, March music lineup: Nevah Too Late, Rama Camarillo and Anthony Pfluke

Nevah Too Late will play on March 4 at The Shops at Wailea. File photo.

Live music returns to The Shops at Wailea this March with a lineup of complimentary performances set against the open-air backdrop of Wailea. From midweek gatherings to the Center’s signature concert, guests are invited to enjoy evenings shaped by local talent and island tunes.

Rama Camarillo will play March 25 at The Shops at Wailea. File photo.

Wailea Wednesdays

On Wednesdays from 4:30–6pm in the Lower Level Performance Area, guests can catch performances by local favorites, offering a relaxed setting to pause, listen and connect.

March 4 – Nevah Too Late

March 25 – Rama Camarillo

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea

The Sweet Music of Wailea concert series continues with an evening performance by Anthony Pfluke and Friends on Friday, March 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., bringing contemporary and Hawaiian music to the Lower Level stage.

Maui musician Anthony Pfluke and and Friends is the featured artist at The Sweet Music of Wailea concert series, Friday, March 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. File courtesy photo

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.