Full-scale emergency exercise highlights Pacific Missile Range Facility readiness, teamwork

Security and emergency response personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kaua‘i participate in a Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise during a Region Training Assist Visit. The scenario-based training is designed to strengthen coordination, communication and rapid response capabilities among first responders in support of installation safety, mission readiness and the protection of sailors, families and civilians. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)

US Navy base Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kaua‘i’s west coast earlier this week demonstrated strong and exceptional readiness along with teamwork during a Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise.

The facility passed the Emergency Management Program Assessment and executed an emergency operations center C3 activation, confirming command’s ability to respond quickly, coordinate effectively and maintain mission continuity during an emergency.

“Reaching this goal and surpassing it also reflects the dedication of the facility’s entire team, reinforcing Pacific Missile Range Facility’s readiness to support the mission and its community — the whole of Kaua‘i — when it matters most,” according to the PMRF.

“Outstanding work by everyone who contributed to the planning, execution and evaluation of this exercise,” the base wrote in a Feb. 27 Facebook post detailing the exercise and outcome. “Readiness is a team effort — and this team delivered.”





















