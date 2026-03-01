Maui News

Full-scale emergency exercise highlights Pacific Missile Range Facility readiness, teamwork

March 1, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
Security and emergency response personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kaua‘i participate in a Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise during a Region Training Assist Visit. The scenario-based training is designed to strengthen coordination, communication and rapid response capabilities among first responders in support of installation safety, mission readiness and the protection of sailors, families and civilians. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)

US Navy base Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kaua‘i’s west coast earlier this week demonstrated strong and exceptional readiness along with teamwork during a Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise.

The facility passed the Emergency Management Program Assessment and executed an emergency operations center C3 activation, confirming command’s ability to respond quickly, coordinate effectively and maintain mission continuity during an emergency.

“Reaching this goal and surpassing it also reflects the dedication of the facility’s entire team, reinforcing Pacific Missile Range Facility’s readiness to support the mission and its community — the whole of Kaua‘i — when it matters most,” according to the PMRF.

“Outstanding work by everyone who contributed to the planning, execution and evaluation of this exercise,” the base wrote in a Feb. 27 Facebook post detailing the exercise and outcome. “Readiness is a team effort — and this team delivered.”

  • Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands personnel focus on emergency response efforts and execution during an Emergency Operations Center activation Feb. 26, 2026, as part of Command Assessment Readiness Training. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)
  • Security and emergency response personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands participate in a recent Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)
  • Balancing priorities with objectives, Pacific Missile Range Facility’s Emergency Management Officer Kelly Balmores leads the discussion to keep the incident response on track during the start of a training exercise Feb. 26. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)
  • Security and emergency response personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands participate in a recent Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page) (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)
  • U.S. Navy Region Hawai’i Assessment team evaluated Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands proficiency in critical skills and identify areas for improvement. The training is designed to be mission-focused, ensuring that each member’s abilities are assessed against the requirements of the command and emergency response. The U.S. Navy facility on the west coast of Kaua’i successfully achieved a passing score during the Feb. 26, 2026, Balancing priorities with objectives. In this photo, facility Emergency Management Officer Kelly Balmores leads the discussion to keep the incident response on track during the start of a training exercise. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)
  • Security and emergency response personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands participate in a recent Command Assessment Readiness Training exercise. (Photo Courtesy: Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Facebook page)

