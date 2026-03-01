Maui News

Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan public meetings scheduled

March 1, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Līhuʻe Airport. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. https://airports.hawaii.gov/lih/

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will conduct a series of public meetings to provide the community with information about the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan and to offer an opportunity for public input.

As the only commercial service airport on Kauaʻi, Līhuʻe Airport plays a critical role in supporting residents, visitors, cargo and emergency services. Based on previous feedback received and earlier studies, HDOT launched the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan to take a more focused and direct approach to addressing current airport challenges.

The purpose of the LAOP is to optimize existing airport facilities to improve safety, enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, as well as to improve passenger experience, while remaining responsive to community values and concerns.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members are invited to attend any of the following meetings to learn more about the project’s goals and objectives — and to provide input on proposed improvements. The same information will be presented at each meeting.  A recording of the presentation and the meeting materials will be posted at the project website: www.lihoptimizationplan.com. There will also be an online comment collector so that those who cannot attend in person will still be able to share their manaʻo!

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE

  • Tuesday, March 3, 2026
    6 – 7:30 p.m. Kīlauea Elementary School Cafeteria
    2440 Kolo Rd., Kīlauea
  • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
    12 – 1:30 p.m. County Planning Commission Hearing Room
    4444 Rice St., Līhu‘e
  • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
    6 – 7:30 p.m. Mahelona Hospital Auditorium
    4800 Kawaihau Rd., Kapa‘a
  • Thursday, March 5, 2026
    6 – 7:30 p.m. Kōloa Neighborhood Center
    3461B Weliweli Rd., Kōloa

Requests for project information should be sent to Ms. Traci Lum, HDOT Airports Project Manager, 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819-1880; by phone: 808-838-8817; or via email: traci.h.lum@hawaii.gov.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Traci Lum as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu