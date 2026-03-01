List: Maui lane closures through March 6, 2026

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction between mile marker 5 and 5.01, near the intersection with Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Ukumehame (night/weekend work): Intermittent road closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in both directions at mile marker 13 from 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 to 3:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 28 for replacement of barriers on the makai shoulder. There will be short holds of traffic of around 10 minutes. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/02/20/nighttime-closures-on-honoapiilani-highway-in-ukumehame/

Olowalu: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the westbound direction between mile marker 15.2 and 15.21, in Olowalu Village, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair. Through traffic will be maintained with a lane shift.

Puamana: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in both directions, between mile marker 19.2 and 19.6, in between Front Street and Puamana Beach Park on Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove and install new guardrails.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for drain line replacement work. One lane in the northbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/drain-line-replacement-work-to-begin-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Dickenson Street and Shaw Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. One lane in the southbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/02/12/drain-line-work-to-close-single-southbound-lane-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Wahikuli to Kāʻanapali: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction between mile marker 22.6 and 23.8, from Kaniau Road to Kāʻanapali Parkway, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for HECO utility work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Roving lane closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 0 and 1, between High Street (Route 30) and Maui Lani Parkway, from Monday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning.

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.9 and 1.1, near Kaiser Maui Lani, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sidewalk construction. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

Kahului: Roving lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 2 and 2.8, between Hobron Avenue and Kahului Beach Road, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 0 and 1, in the vicinity of Kaahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, from Monday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

Maliko: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 9.7 and 9.71, in the vicinity of Hamakuapoko Road, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail repair. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Huelo to Kailua (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 3 and 6, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Waikamoi to Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 10 and 13, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Honomanū: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 12 and 19 from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail landscaping.

Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 13.5 and 16 from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Honomanū to Nuaʻailua: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 14.9 and 15.1 on Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rock scaling. There will be short holds of traffic for around 15 to 20 minutes. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/intermittent-road-closures-on-hana-highway-for-rock-scaling-work/

Wailua (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18 and 20, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Wailua: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18.5 and 24, in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park to Hanawi Stream, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail landscaping. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Wailua: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, at mile marker 19.4 and 19.6 on Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rock scaling. There will be short holds of traffic for around 15 to 20 minutes. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/additional-site-for-rock-scaling-work-along-hana-highway/

Nāhiku to Hāna (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 26 and 30 from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for intersection improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

Kula: Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for intersection work. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Pukalani: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), in the northbound direction, near King Kekaulike High School from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (night/weekend work): Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction at the intersection of West Kamehameha Avenue, between mile marker 0.1 and 0.2, from 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 28, for traffic signal upgrades. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/traffic-signal-upgrades-to-close-lanes-at-kahului-intersection/

Kahului (24/7 closure): Right merge lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction at Wākea Avenue, between mile marker 0.4 and 0.5, for 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project.

Kahului (night work)

Roving single lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, nightly from 8:30 p.m., Monday, March 2 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, March 6. The lane closures are for striping work for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project.