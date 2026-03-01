Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday

The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. File PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

The meeting will include updates on wildfire recovery efforts from the County Office of Recovery and other departments and agencies. Topics include Hawaiian Electric Co.’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program, project updates from the County Department of Public Works and other updates from the Office of Recovery.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Department of Environmental Management, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. and other agencies.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.