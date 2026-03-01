Wailuku First Friday features Namaka Pauole and Josh Kahula, March 6

Namaka Pauole and Josh Kahula.

Wailuku First Friday returns with a vibrant “Spring Fling,” bringing the community together for an evening of Maui-made shopping, food, and live local entertainment in the heart of Wailuku Town.

Market St. Stage Live Entertainment features:

6 – 7:30 p.m.: Namaka Pauole

7:45 – 9 p.m.: Joshua Kahula

Namaka Pauole is the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Champion. Originally scheduled to perform last month, her appearance was postponed due to weather. We’re excited to welcome her to the stage at our upcoming Spring Fling event.



Joshua Kahula is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated debut solo album with a special live performance. Best known as the lead singer of Nuff Sedd Music, Kahula is an Emmy Award winner and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award recipient, recognized for his work on “E Ola Maui,” a powerful single created to uplift the Lahaina community following the devastating fires. A proud Lahaina resident, Joshua continues to use his musical talents and platform to support and inspire his community.

The Wailuku Garage will feature Dj Z, playing favorite hits while shoppers peruse the local vendors.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Wailuku First Friday continues its tradition of creating a family-friendly, community-centered event where residents and visitors can gather, shop local, enjoy music, and experience the unique charm of historic Wailuku Town.

Special thanks was extended to the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council and KPOA 93.5 FM

For event updates and full details, visit wailukufirstfriday.com.