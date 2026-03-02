Hawaiʻi’s statewide emergency siren test, March 2

The monthly test of the all-hazard statewide Outdoor Siren Warning System, along with the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is set for 11:45 a.m. Monday, March 2.

The warning sirens will sound a 1-minute attention alert signal, which is a steady tone, while the live audio broadcast segment is conducted at approximately the same time, in cooperation with the Hawaiʻi broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of the Hawaiʻi Statewide Alert and Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies. If the tone is heard outside of a test, the public should follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels.

The information and instructions may be in the form of a local radio or television broadcast or a Wireless Emergency Alert, which delivers sound and text warnings to compatible mobile phones.

The Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert notifications are sent through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To sign up for county alerts, or for more information on emergency management and disaster preparedness, visit the Maui Emergency Management Agency website.