Maui fire crews respond to structure fire in Kanaio

Kanaio structure fire. Vantage from ʻĀhihi Kīnaʻu. (3.2.26) PC: Stuart Wolf

Maui fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the area of Kanaio, past ʻUlupalakua along the Piʻilani Highway. This is on the southeast slopes of Maui, mauka of ʻĀhihi Kīnaʻu. These images came into our newsroom at around 8:42 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Details are forthcoming and will be posted as more information becomes available.

