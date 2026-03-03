Maui News

Home fire in Kanaio displaces six, results in $550,000 in damage

By Wendy Osher
 March 3, 2026, 9:31 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kanaio structure fire. (3.2.26) PC: Stuart Wolf

A home fire in Kanaio on Monday morning displaced six individuals.  The incident was reported at 8:35 a.m. on March 2, 2026 on Kanaio-Kalama Park Road. 

Fire officials say one adult male suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene. 

The fire resulted in an estimated $260,000 in damage to the structure and $290,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Kanaio structure fire. (3.2.26) PC: Stuart Wolf
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Responding crews found the single-story, 1,300-square-foot home fully involved upon arrival.  Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and the surrounding brush.

The Department used its Air 1 helicopter to make additional water drops on the structure due to the remote location and lack of water sources.

The fire was brought under control at 12:15 p.m., and declared extinguished at 2:31 p.m.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced individuals. Responding units included: Engine 13, Tanker 13, Engine 5, Engine 10, Air 1, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu