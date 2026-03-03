Home fire in Kanaio displaces six, results in $550,000 in damage

Kanaio structure fire. (3.2.26) PC: Stuart Wolf

A home fire in Kanaio on Monday morning displaced six individuals. The incident was reported at 8:35 a.m. on March 2, 2026 on Kanaio-Kalama Park Road.

Fire officials say one adult male suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene.

The fire resulted in an estimated $260,000 in damage to the structure and $290,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding crews found the single-story, 1,300-square-foot home fully involved upon arrival. Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and the surrounding brush.

The Department used its Air 1 helicopter to make additional water drops on the structure due to the remote location and lack of water sources.

The fire was brought under control at 12:15 p.m., and declared extinguished at 2:31 p.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced individuals. Responding units included: Engine 13, Tanker 13, Engine 5, Engine 10, Air 1, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.