Registration is now open for the 2026 Molokaʻi Channel World Championships

Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai. PC: O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

The O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association invites the world back to Hawai‘i for another year of extraordinary competition across the Kaiwi Channel. Registration for the 2026 Moloka‘i Channel World Championships: Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai and Moloka‘i Hoe is now open for all eligible competitors, bringing together elite paddlers from the Junior level to 65 years and over.

Moloka‘i Hoe. PC: O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

Two weeks of inter-island paddling launches with the worldʻs greatest female paddlers in the The Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai Championship race on September 27, 2026. Two weeks later on Oct. 11, 2026, the men answer the call with the Moloka‘i Hoe. Each race begins at Hale O Lono Harbor on Moloka‘i, launching an epic 41-mile inter-island journey to Waikīkī on O‘ahu.

OHCRA invites the community and fans of the sport to the finish line where race sponsors and community organizations will host celebrations during the race window, ending with an awards ceremony and local music at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“For our paddlers, crossing the Kaiwi Channel marks the culmination of a grueling season. For OHCRA, it marks something deeper,” said Ikaika Rogerson, Secretary of OHCRA. “These races are our commitment to upholding Hawaiian culture as we actively reclaim paddling as our own through oli, protocol, and education.”

As OHCRA continues its annual commitment to hosting these thrilling events, the organization’s top priority remains to pay homage to the community of Moloka‘i ensuring that the Hawaiian community, culture, and traditions are celebrated at the forefront. OHCRA board members collaborate throughout the year to establish fishing zones around the coast of Moloka‘i and work with local families to promote their businesses, rental offerings and establish safety guidelines for visitors. To ensure the highest quality experience for competitors and their communities, each race will be capped at 125 crews. Registration requires a non-refundable $250 deposit to secure a crew’s place in the field.

The Moloka’i Channel World Championships hold a distinction no other event in Hawaiʻi can claim: the longest-running annual team sporting event in the state. The challenge of unpredictable conditions across open ocean draws over 1,000 of the worldʻs elite competitors from Hawai‘i, Tahiti, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, Aotearoa and beyond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

OHCRA will continue to release race announcements and details regarding in-person exposition events leading up to the race days. For more information on the race registration, rules and regulations, visit www.ohcra.com. Follow the action at @officialohcra, @officialnawahineokekai and @officialmolokaihoe on Instagram and Facebook.