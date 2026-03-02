Rep. Tyson Miyake of Maui provides update on priority bills

Hawaiʻi Rep. Tyson Miyake of Maui shared a legislative update on priority bills as the Hawaiʻi State Legislature takes its mandatory five day recess.

“This is an important period built into the session calendar where floor sessions pause, but committee work continues. As a member of the House Finance Committee, this time is being spent reviewing bills, analyzing fiscal impacts, and meeting with stakeholders in preparation for upcoming hearings,” said Miyake, who represents House District 10 which includes part of Waiehu, Paukūkalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights, Waikapū and Hyashi Village.

“With the First Decking deadline approaching, committees are actively hearing and advancing bills to ensure they remain alive this session,” said Miyake in an email update. “Alongside this work, I would also like to share updates on events happening at the Capitol and in our community, as well as gather your feedback on the bills moving through the Legislature as crossover approaches.”

Miyake’s update on priority bills includes the following:

HB2387 HD1 – Relating to Workers’ Compensation medical benefits

Status: Referred to the House Labor (LAB) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Feb. 2, 2026.

Update: HB2387 passed out of the Labor and Finance Committees and now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB2516 HD1 – Relating to helmets

Status: Referred to the House Transportation (TRN) and Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) Committees on Feb. 2, 2026.

Update: HB2516 was heard and passed out of the Transportation (TRN) Committee on Feb. 12, 2026. The bill is currently awaiting scheduling for a Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) hearing.

HB1715 HD1 – Relating to affordable housing

Status: Referred to the House Housing (HSG) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 27, 2026.

Update: HB1715 was heard by the Finance Committee on Feb. 27, 2026, with decision-making deferred to March 2, 2026.

HB1713 HD1 – Relating to school impact fees

Status: Referred to the House Housing (HSG) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 26, 2026.

Update: HB1713 was heard by the Finance Committee on Feb. 27, 2026, with decision-making deferred to March 2, 2026.

HB1886 HD1 – Relating to government operation

Status: Referred to the House Economic Development & Technology (ECD) and Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) Committees on Jan. 26, 2026.

Update: HB1886 was heard and passed out of the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Feb. 25, 2026, and now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB1577 HD1 – Relating to 911 services

Status: Referred to the House Public Safety (PBS) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 26, 2026.

Update: HB1577 was heard and passed out of the Finance Committee on Feb. 27, 2026, and now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB1732 HD2 – Relating to housing – Kamaʻāina Homes Program; Voluntary Deed Restrictions

Status: Referred to the House Housing (HSG), Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 26, 2026.

Update: HB1732 was heard and passed out of the Housing committee on Feb. 4, 2026. Heard and passed out of the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs committee on Feb. 13, 2026. The bill is currently awaiting scheduling for a Finance hearing.

HB1969 HD2 – Relating to colorectal cancer

Status: Referred to the House Health (HLT), Human Services and Homelessness (HSH), Consumer Protection (CPC), and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 28, 2026.

Update: HB1969 was heard and passed out of the Consumer Protection Committee on Feb. 18, 2026. It was then heard and passed out of the Finance Committee on Feb. 27, 2026. It now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB1972 HD2 – Relating to taxation

Status: Referred to the House Human Services & Homelessness (HSH), Economic Development & Technology (ECD), and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 28, 2026.

Update: HB1972 was heard and passed out of the Finance Committee on Feb. 26, 2026. It now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB1975 HD1 – Relating to kupuna housing

Status: Referred to the House Human Services & Homelessness (HSH) and Finance (FIN) Committees on Jan. 28, 2026.

Update: HB1975 was heard and passed out of the Finance Committee on Feb. 26, 2026. It now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB2021 HD1 – Relating to transportation – Establishes safe riding behaviors for electric bicycles.

Status: Referred to the House Transportation (TRN) and Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) Committees on Jan. 28, 2026.

Update: HB2021 was heard and passed out of the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Feb. 26, 2026. It now goes to the floor for third reading.

HB2343 HD1 – Relating to veterans

Status: Referred to the House Health (HLT), Public Safety (PBS), and Finance (FIN) Committees on Feb. 2, 2026.

Update: HB2343 was heard and passed out of the Public Safety Committee on Feb. 18, 2026. It was then heard and passed out of the Finance Committee on Feb. 27, 2026. It now goes to the floor for third reading.