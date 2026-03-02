Maui News

Reyn Spooner introduces ‘Go Go Kikaida’ print inspired by Hawaiʻi’s cult classic hero

March 2, 2026, 12:30 PM HST
Reyn Spooner releases “Go Go Kikaida” print.

Reyn Spooner has released its newest print, “Go Go Kikaida,” a Jinzo Ningen Kikiada, the 1970s Japanese superhero series that became a pop culture staple in Hawaiʻi after airing on KIKU TV. 

Set against a classic monstera leaf backdrop, the print weaves together iconic scenes from the series. Kikaida speeds across the fabric on his motorcycle, faces off against Hakaida, and battles villains including Blue Buffalo and Gray Rhino King. Professor Gill, with his flute, and Jiro with his guitar, are also thoughtfully integrated into the design, creating a detailed nod to the characters that helped define the show’s enduring legacy in the islands. 

“Go Go Kikaida” will be available in Button Front, Pullover and Tailored Button Front styles, retailing for $128. The print is available at Reyn Spooner retail stores and online at www.ReynSpooner.com.

