Seabury Hall hosts educational night on ‘Building Body Confidence & Healthy Relationships with Food’

ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

ʻAi Pono Treatment Center will host an educational evening for parents and educators titled “Building Body Confidence & Healthy Relationships with Food” on Tuesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at Sebaury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikūhonua Creative Arts Center. The event is free and open to all parents and educators.

The evidence-based presentation will address the growing impact of diet culture and social media on adolescents’ mental health, academic performance, and self-worth. The presentation is designed to equip adults with practical tools to support healthy conversations about food and body image at home and in school.

“One in five teens shows signs of disordered eating, and hospital visits for eating disorders have more than doubled in just four years—but early intervention works, and you have more power than you realize,” said Marla Mervis-Hartmann, author and the evening’s speaker.

“This evidence-based presentation will equip you to recognize warning signs, navigate conversations about food and body without causing harm, and create a home environment where your child can thrive,” Mervis-Hartman said.

The evening will include an educational lecture, personal recovery stories, interactive discussion, and actionable strategies families can implement immediately. Community members are encouraged to attend this important and timely conversation. No registration is required.