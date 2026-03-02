The Westin Maui Promotes Eric Frankum to Director of Marketing

Eric Frankum

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali has announced the promotion of Eric Frankum to director of marketing. The promotion recognizes his instrumental leadership in the resort’s multi-year transformation and brand repositioning.

Since joining the Westin Maui ʻohana in 2015 as a marketing coordinator, Frankum has advanced through progressive leadership roles, most recently serving as senior marketing manager. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the resort’s marketing strategy during its landmark $160 million redevelopment, including the launch of the Hōkūpaʻa Tower and the repositioning of the property within Maui’s competitive luxury hospitality market.

Throughout the redevelopment, Frankum worked closely with cross-functional teams to guide brand strategy, communications, and partnership initiatives. His work has included supporting the resort’s wellness programming and cultural initiatives, as well as strengthening alignment between marketing efforts and the property’s broader guest experience vision.

“Eric has been central to our evolution during one of the most significant chapters in the resort’s history,” said Samuel Spurrier, director of sales and marketing at The Westin Maui. “He led the marketing strategy for our luxury tower, Hōkūpaʻa, and helped guide our repositioning following the $160 million redevelopment. His promotion reflects our confidence in his leadership as we continue strengthening the resort’s market position.”

In his new role, Frankum will oversee the resort’s marketing strategy, including communications, digital initiatives, and cross-departmental collaboration, while supporting wellness programming, cultural offerings, and community partnerships.

Frankum holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Houston.