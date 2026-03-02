Maui News
Three from Maui Fire Department retire
The Maui Fire Department extended thanks to its latest retirees: Captains Jeremy Javier and Lani Gomes, both with 25 years of service; and Firefighter III Edmund Wong-Leong, with 18 years of service.
All retirements took effect on March 1, 2026.
“We would like to say mahalo for their hard work protecting our community during their careers, and wish them a long and healthy retirement,” department officials said in a social media post.
