Transition resource fair for middle and high school students with disabilities, March 10

A transition resource fair will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Maui High School Library from 5-6:30 p.m. This free event will help middle and high school students with disabilities gain information on transitioning to life after high school.

Families may pre-register at bit.ly/footsteps26 or walk in. Email BKKM Complex Special Education District Resource Teacher Katrina Karl at katrina.karl@k12.hi.us with any questions.