Maui News

Transition resource fair for middle and high school students with disabilities, March 10

March 2, 2026, 3:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A transition resource fair will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Maui High School Library from 5-6:30 p.m. This free event will help middle and high school students with disabilities gain information on transitioning to life after high school.

Families may pre-register at bit.ly/footsteps26 or walk in. Email BKKM Complex Special Education District Resource Teacher Katrina Karl at katrina.karl@k12.hi.us with any questions. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu