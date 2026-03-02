World Surf League announces Challenger Series schedule and QS 6,000  events

The World Surf League released the schedule for the 2026/27 Challenger Series, as well as announcing the addition of a new category of events, the Qualifying Series 6,000 International. The Challenger Series, together with the new QS 6,000 International events, will provide the pathway to compete on the elite Championship Tour for the 2027 season.

Challenger Series to Host Five Events Across Five Countries For 2026/27 Season



The WSL Challenger Series is the ultimate battleground for surfers vying to qualify for the Championship Tour and the opportunity to compete alongside the world’s best. For the upcoming season, the CS will feature five events, running from July 2026 through to March 2027, in South Africa, California, USA, Brazil, Portugal and Newcastle, Australia.



“This year has already seen such an exciting season on the Challenger Series,” said Travis Logie, WSL Senior Tour Manager, Challenger Series. “There is incredible talent coming through on both the men’s and women’s side, and we can’t wait to see what the next crop can achieve at these locations, as well as some extra opportunities for points coming through the QS 6,000 International events.”

2026/27 Challenger Series Schedule:

Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa: July 12 – 18, 2026

Huntington Beach, California, USA: July 27 – August 2, 2026

São Sebastião, Brazil: September 26 – October 3, 2026

Ericeira, Portugal: October 6 – 12, 2026

Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia: March 1 – 7, 2027

As in previous years, the CS will feature athletes from the seven WSL Regions – Australia/Oceania, Asia, Africa, Europe, Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui, North America, and South America. At the conclusion of the season, the top-ranked 10 men and the top-ranked six women on the CS will qualify for the 2027 Championship Tour.

For 2027, the January Pipe permit window, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 29 – Feb. 8, will host a QS 6,000 Regional event. With limited Pipe (and Hawai’i) permits available, a QS 6,000 Regional event creates a healthier qualification ecosystem for the region and delivers an important opportunity for local surfers.

The perfect peak of Cloud 9 in the Philippines will host one of the first-ever QS 6000 International events in October of 2026. Credit: © WSL / Bennett

Qualifying Series 6,000 international events to open up more opportunities

2026 will also see the introduction of Qualifying Series 6,000 International events. These events will award 6,000 ranking points and be open to international competitors. Top seeds from each region will receive entry, and events will be held in premier locations worldwide.

Competitors will be able to have their earned points count towards their CS rankings and their Regional QS rankings. Regional surfers from the host region will count the result in their Regional rankings. The new QS 6,000 INTL events will feature seven to nine day windows, a men’s field of 144 and a women’s field of 80. Three events have been confirmed for 2026 in Brazil, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Sept. 14 – 20, 2026

Cloud 9, Siargao, Philippines: Oct. 16 – 25, 2026

Jinzun Harbor, Taitung County, Taiwan: Nov. 14 – 22, 2026

“It’s really exciting for WSL to be adding these new QS 6,000 International events to our calendar,” said Will Hayden-Smith, Director of Regional Tours. “These events offer Challenger Series surfers the opportunity to explore and gain points at some new locations and give Regional QS competitors the opportunity to get a taste of CS calibre events before making it to that level.”

The final event of the 2025/26 CS season, Newcastle SURFEST, gets underway on Monday, March 9, in Newcastle, NSW, Australia. This event will determine the final qualifiers for the 2026 Championship Tour.