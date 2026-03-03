Celebrate Prince Kūhiō Friday, March 27 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. PC: courtesy

The Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa is taking place at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event is free and welcomes everyone to enjoy an evening filled with interactive exhibits, complimentary keiki activities, enchanting Hawaiian music, and captivating hula performances.

Entertainment will feature Namaka Pauole, the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Champion; Maui band Kūikawa, celebrating 10 years of music; award-winning artist Kainani Kahaunaele accompanied by Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona; and will be hosted by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata.

Award-winning vocalist Kainani Kahaunaele. PC: courtesy Kainani Kahaunaele / credit: @pekunahong – kickingbirdphotography

Come talk story and learn more about the Hawaiian Civic Club movement, enjoy exhibits and hands-on activities with Maui Grown 808, LLP., Waihee Limu Restoration, Maui Forest Bird Recovery, Kaehu and more.

Hawaiʻi celebrates two special holidays, June 11 is for Kamehameha I and March 26 is in honor of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. He was born on March 26, this year the holiday falls on a Saturday, so it is being celebrated on Thursday, March 26.

Kuikawa. PC: courtesy

Prince Kūhiō was born on March 26, 1871. Among his accomplishments, the establishment of the Hawaiian Homestead Act within federal law is one of his greatest. In addition to serving as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades and establishing the Hawaiian Homestead Commission Act, he led establishment of the county system of government, and he led establishment of what are now known as Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park. He also brought in many millions of dollars for infrastructure projects like harbors, lighthouses, and a hospital at Kalaupapa.

“Celebrating and telling the stories of our aliʻi is everyone’s kuleana,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “By honoring Prince Kūhiō together, we strengthen our sense of identity, unity, and shared responsibility to carry our culture forward.”

Mahalo to the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaii Tourism Authority, KPOA 93.5FM, Central Maui and Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club and Pacific Media Group, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

For more information visit facebook.com/princekuhiomaui