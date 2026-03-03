Friends of Haleakalā National Park call for crater volunteers

FHNP service trip participants at Haleakalā Crater. Photo permission, Matt Wordeman.

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks enthusiastic and fit volunteers for a strenuous two-night backpacking service trip into Haleakalā National Park’s Wilderness Areas from Tuesday to Thursday, March 17 to 19.

Volunteers will hike into the crater and stay in the Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin. Anticipated work, under the direction of the National Park Service, may include removing invasive plant species to protect native plants and nēnē habitat and seed collection. The entrance fee is waived, and the trip is free except for sharing some costs of evening meals in the cabin.

National Park volunteers on this trip must be physically capable of being in the outdoors (sun/ heat/ cold), and at higher elevations, walking on uneven terrain up to 5 miles each shift, and carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag, a share of the food, and other personal items. Safety equipment and tools are provided by Haleakalā National Park.

To join this trip, first visit and register your readiness at the website www.fhnp.org where more information can be found about the Friends’ mission and volunteer work to preserve and protect Haleakalā National Park. For more information or a reservation for this trip, or a future trip scheduled on the website, contact andy@fhnp.org ormatt@fhnp.org .