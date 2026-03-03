Instagram video series celebrates ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi with closer look at musical lexicon

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo doctorate candidate Nicholas “Kealiʻi” Lum turned social media into a classroom for cultural deepening last month for Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Language Month.

“Hiʻona Haku Mele,” Lum’s new Instagram video series, invites people to explore the poetic soul of Hawaiian music, going beyond conversational speech to uncover the unique lexical phrases that make mele, or songs, distinct.

Nicholas “Kealiʻi” Lum (Image Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi News website)

“There are specific pieces of language and ways of expression that make mele unique and separate it from common speech,” Lum explained, adding that he was inspired by Kahikina De Silva, an assistant professor at University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa’s Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language, who recommended he document these poetic devices in his dissertation.

“Hiʻona Haku Mele” launched Feb. 1 @pewamusic and @kanaeokana on Instagram. New episodes dropped every Monday and Thursday throughout the month.

Each minute-long video highlights a specific term, explains its function and provides examples from recorded albums.

Lum notes that while spoken Hawaiian and “mele language” share a foundation, Hawaiian haku mele, or composers, use musical jargon to convey ideas more descriptively or poetically.

“Our kūpuna had ways of expressing emotion in a far more beautiful way than saying something so literal,” he said.

“Hiʻona Haku Mele” aims to educate aspiring haku mele and music lovers alike by highlighting these linguistic devices and moving beyond literal translations to embrace the metaphorical richness of Hawaiian culture and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.

The initiative is just one part of Lum’s broader academic and creative journey.

As a doctoral student at Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language, he was recently named the first recipient of the Daniel and Lydia Makuakāne Endowed Scholarship and Fellowship.

This award honors the Makuakāne family’s lifelong advocacy for ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi and supports scholars dedicated to indigenous language revitalization.

The fellowship supports Lum’s dissertation “Pewa: I Ola ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi i Kona Mele ʻia” — “Pewa: So That the Hawaiian Language Lives through Its Song” — and his album “Pewa.”

Lum thinks mele is “logogenic,” meaning the words have more weight than the musical treatment. His work bridges the gap for younger generations, proving that traditional language can thrive within modern soundscapes.

With the support of nonprofit Kāhuli Leo Leʻa and Kanaeokana network, “Hiʻona Haku Mele” is more than just a musical or lexical lesson, it is an active practice of rejuvenation.

“We wanted to put out more content that is accurate and closely related to the vision we have for revitalization,” said Lum.

E aʻo like kākou — let us learn together.

February was Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month, which is aimed at drawing attention to the growing vitality of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi. This story was produced by University of Hawai’i News and is being shared by Maui Now. You can read the original story here.