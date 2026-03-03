Kupu ʻĀina Corps applications now open: Opportunities on all islands

Ellyana Swartz (Maui – Kula) PC: KUPU

Kupu, Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and environmental education nonprofit, is seeking to fill paid positions for Kupu ʻĀina Corps, which has open positions on all Hawaiian Islands for the next terms starting in April.

KACis a workforce development initiative established through the State of Hawaiʻi’s legislation for a Green Jobs Youth Corps. To date, KAC has provided paid training to nearly 1,000 young professionals, generating millions in economic benefits for Hawaiʻi. KAC program graduates have gone on to green career paths like GIS specialist, food systems manager, and conservation positions in forestry, trail management, and native/endangered species protection.

KUPU on Hawaiʻi Island: PC: Duchess Rapoza (Hawaii Island – DLNR DOFAW NEPM Plant Extinction Prevention Program) KUPU

“The upward mobility, connectivity to place and career networks, and hands-on learning available through KAC is nothing short of life-changing,” says Kupu CEO, John Leong. “KAC is jump-start on a career path but also a pathway to collective resilience. This is also an ideal program for organizations that want to grow and are eager to train emerging professionals as host sites.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through Kupu’s extensive network of partner organizations, current KAC career paths include work in sustainability, agriculture, environmental technology and conservation at host sites on Hawai’i Island, Kaua’i, Maui, Molokaʻi, and O’ahu. KAC term duration options include a 12-month term or 6-month term, with the option of part-time (20 hrs/wk) or full-time (40 hrs/wk). The starting hourly wage is $20/hr.

Apply by March 27 at https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/321

KUPU on Molokaʻi. PC: KUPU / Leimana Ritte-Camara