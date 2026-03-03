Resident dies, found in closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Feb. 26, 2026 — Overview of Halema‘uma‘u. PC: Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

A 33-year-old Hawaiʻi man has died after being found in a closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park last week. Park officials say the volcano was not erupting at the time of the incident.

National Park Service personnel responded on Feb. 26 to an area on the east side of Kīlauea caldera. Search and rescue personnel conducted operations overnight in steep and hazardous terrain. On Feb. 27, responders located the individual and airlifted him from the area.

The man was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The park has notified the family and is withholding the name pending privacy considerations.

The incident remains under investigation.

Kīlauea caldera contains hazardous terrain, including unstable cliff edges and volcanic features. Visitors are reminded to remain in designated open areas and comply with all closures.

More information is available at www.nps.gov/havo.