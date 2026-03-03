Visitor airlifted after suffering injury on hike at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail
March 3, 2026, 10:30 AM HST
A 60-year-old man from Washington State was airlifted to safety Monday morning after he fell and injured his leg while hiking on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail.
The incident was reported at 9:51 a.m. on March 2, 2026.
Firefighters hiked to the man’s location near the top of the trail and provided initial medical care.
The man was lifted by Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 and flown to the Waiheʻe Ballpark where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel for transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Crews concluded the response at 11:38 a.m.
Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1.