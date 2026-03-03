Maui News

Visitor airlifted after suffering injury on hike at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail

By Wendy Osher
 March 3, 2026, 10:30 AM HST
Waiheʻe Ridge Trail. PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR.

A 60-year-old man from Washington State was airlifted to safety Monday morning after he fell and injured his leg while hiking on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail.

The incident was reported at 9:51 a.m. on March 2, 2026.

Firefighters hiked to the man’s location near the top of the trail and provided initial medical care. 

The man was lifted by Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 and flown to the Waiheʻe Ballpark where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel for transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Crews concluded the response at 11:38 a.m. 

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
